DC Srinagar sanctions ex-gratia relief of Rs 39.26 Lakh to Parimpora fire victims

These houses and properties were gutted in a devastating fire incident on October 7 rendering several families homeless. The ex-gratia relief has been sanctioned under SDRF after being verified by the SOP Committee headed by Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the DC has said that essential assistance in the form of 500 blankets, 300 mattresses, 300 bed sheets and 100 kitchen sets has already been extended to the affected families.