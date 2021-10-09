Srinagar
DC Srinagar sanctions ex-gratia relief of Rs 39.26 Lakh to Parimpora fire victims
Srinagar, Oct 9: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Saturday sanctioned an ex-gratia relief to the tune of Rs 39.26 Lakh covering 52 fire incident damaged structures of Barthana, Parimpora here.
These houses and properties were gutted in a devastating fire incident on October 7 rendering several families homeless. The ex-gratia relief has been sanctioned under SDRF after being verified by the SOP Committee headed by Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar.
Meanwhile, the DC has said that essential assistance in the form of 500 blankets, 300 mattresses, 300 bed sheets and 100 kitchen sets has already been extended to the affected families.