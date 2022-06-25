DC Srinagar stresses on strengthening of infrastructure in Revenue Department

Srinagar, June 25: With a view to strengthen infrastructure of Revenue Department in the summer capital, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today chaired a meeting of all Revenue officers here.
The DC took detailed review of Revenue offices at Tehsil, Nayabat and Patwar levels. He was given Tehsil wise appraisal of present office accommodations. The DC said all possible measures are being taken to further strengthen the infrastructure of Revenue Offices in the District besides equipping them with all modern facilities so that people visiting these offices do not face any inconvenience and the officials working there are also provided with a better office atmosphere.
The DC directed the Superintendent Engineer, R&B Department to prepare the DPRs for construction of 5 Tehsil Offices and 10 Model Patwar Khanas within five days as per the requirements and specifications submitted by the concerned Revenue Officers. He further asked him that DPR should include all required facilities like furniture, computers, Power back up, leased line phone and Internet connectivity facilities, besides provision for compound walling around the office.
With regard to procurement of ETS/GPS machines, the DC directed the concerned to procure 3 ETS/GPS equipments to be kept at the disposal of ACR, SDM East and SDM West for enhancing overall performance of the Revenue Department in the District.