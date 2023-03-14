DC Srinagar visits District Hub for Empowerment of women at Bemina

Srinagar, Mar 14: The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today visited One Stop Centre for Women (OSC) and District Hub for Empowerment of women (DHEW) here at Bemina.
He took stock of the functioning of both the services and measures being taken to further strengthen the facilities to ensure their effective functioning.
The One Stop Centre for women (OSC) has been established to provide assistance to women facing physical violence, sexual, physiological, or emotional abuse in private and public spaces, while DHEW has been established with the objective to facilitate intersectoral convergence of schemes and programmes meant for women (Women Centric Schemes) with the mandate to create an environment in which women realise their full potential.
During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner took first hand appraisal about the functioning of the Centres and enquired about the facilities being given to the women in distress. He was informed of a range of integrated services under one roof including police facilitation, medical aid, legal aid and counselling, psycho-social counselling and temporary shelter to women affected by violence or in distress.
While interacting with the incharge and other staff and victims of violence, the DC stressed them to work with added zeal and commitment towards their duties. He stressed them to treat victims in a compassionate way and ensure their issues are resolved in a time bound manner.
The DC was informed that as many as 380 females have benefited during the current year through DHEW Srinagar and 17 cases of domestic violence are in process at different stages at OSC Bemina.
With regard to the upgradation of infrastructure, the DC asked the concerned to prepare a proposal for integrated Relief and Rehabilitation Home for women in various difficult situations, in order to facilitate the needy.
The DC also asked for measures for Fencing of the premises to ensure a safe and secure environment for Staff and visiting females.
The DC stressed that the services of DHEW should be utilized for skilling of Women under PMKVY and asked the concerned to take necessary measures in this regard.
It is pertinent to mention that the District Hub for Empowerment of Women has already been established/ working in District Srinagar since June 2019 and the designated officials are assisting the women through various women Centric Schemes pertaining to different departments of the district.