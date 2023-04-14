DC Srinagar visits Gurudwara Chatti Padshahi

Srinagar, Apr 14: The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad today paid a visit to GurudwaraChattiPadshahi in Rainawari area of the District to extended warm greetings to the Sikh fraternity on the occasion of Baisakhi marking of the new solar year and the harvest season.
On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by senior functionaries of GurudwaraPrabandhak Committee.
While extending warm greetings on the occasion, the DC expressed hope that this day would contribute towards strengthening brotherhood, unity, harmony and would be a harbinger of peace, progress and prosperity in J&K in general and in District Srinagar in particular. The Gurudwara authorities expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and conveyed their gratitude to the Deputy Commissioner in this regard.
Deputy Commissioner marked his presence during the Gurbani session inside the Gurudwara. He also addressed the gathering of devotees and highlighted how Vaisakhi as a major Sikh festival marks the birth of the Khalsa order by Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of Sikhism, on 13 April 1699. He also mentioned that PanjPyares exemplify Unity in Diversity as they hailed from different parts of our country and represented a multicultural ethos embedded in the social fabric of our society.
During the visit, the DC also inspected various compartments of the Gurudwara including Langer and took stock of the facilities being extended to the devotees.