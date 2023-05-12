DC Srinagar visits Narayan Mutt Temple

Srinagar, May 12: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today undertook a visit to Narayan Temple in Tulsi Bagh area of the District to assess the spot position of the Temple for its Restoration, Revival, Preservation and Maintenance of Architecture and Heritage.
During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by Chief Planning Officer, Deputy Director, Culture Department, Executive Engineer R&B, Tehsildars South and other Officers of concerned Departments.
The DC along with officers took onsite inspection of required upgradation, renovation, and repair works and asked concerned officers to prepare a DPR regarding the same by May 14 so that works related to restoration are taken up.
The DC also asked them to incorporate works related to upgradation and augmentation of drainage system of temple in ongoing drainage network project. The DC also asked for submitting a proposal for landscaping at the premises besides face-lifting of the main entrance and pathway to the Temple.
The DC also asked to prepare a DPR for Khatamband Ceiling inside the Temple with visible impact while maintaining Architecture and Heritage of the Kashmir.