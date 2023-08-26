DC Srinagar visits Shahr-e-Khaas to assess feasibility of establishing Sunday market

The Deputy Commissioner while inspecting the proposed site for the establishment of Sunday Market along the Sekidafar-Eidgah corridor passed several directions to the line Departments.

The DC asked the SMC authorities to take necessary measures for brush cutting, grill cleaning, sanitation and removal of debris from the designated site for the proposed Sunday Market. They were also asked to complete the macadamization of Ganderpora-Eidgah by-lane, besides addressing drainage-related issues in the area.

Similarly, the DC asked the Officers of R&B Department to carry out the macadamisation-related works along the proposed Sunday Market area. They were also asked to ensure early completion of the under-construction gateway to historic Eidgah near Sekidafar Chowk.