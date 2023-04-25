DC Srinagar visits Shankaracharya Temple

Srinagar, Apr 25: The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad today paid a visit to Shankaracharya Temple on the top of Zabarwan hills to extend warm greetings to the devotees on the eve of Shankaracharya Jayanti marking the birth of Adi Shankara ji, an 8th-century Indian philosopher and theologian.
On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by members of the Dharmarth Trust and other functionaries of the Shankaracharya Temple Management Committee.
While extending warm greetings on the occasion, the DC expressed hope that this day would contribute towards strengthening brotherhood, unity, and harmony and would be a harbinger of peace, progress and prosperity in J&K in general and in District Srinagar in particular.
The Management of ShankarAcharya Temple and the devotees present on the occasion expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and conveyed their gratitude to the Deputy Commissioner in this regard.
During the visit, the DC also inspected the Langar and other arrangements made by the District Administration Srinagar for the devotees including Water supply, electricity, smooth transport facility, etc.