DC Srinagar visits shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom (RA)

While interacting with the members of Management Committee of the Shrine the DC enquired about the routine religious rituals being held in the Shrine and adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour.

The DC urged the members of the Management Committee to ensure strict adherence to the Covid-19 SOPs to counter the spread Covid-19 infection. He also urged for ensuring that devotees paying obeisance at the Shrine are wearing masks.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner directed the officers of all concerned departments to ensure all basic amenities at the Shrine and the nearby localities so that people do not face any problem. He also directed SMC Ward officers for maintaining cleanliness in the area around the shrine.