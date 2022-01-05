DC Srinagar visits shrines, temples

Srinagar, Jan 5: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad on Wednesday undertook an extensive visit of various City areas to assess the spot position of identified Religious places/Assets for Restoration, Revival, Preservation and Maintenance of Architecture and Heritage in Srinagar district.
The DC accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Syed Hanief Balkhi visited Ziyarat of Hazrat Sheikh Dawood RA, Batamaloo, Ram Mandir, Safakadal, Shrine of Syed Mohammad Hussain Mazandarani, Khankahi Sokhta, Mangleshwar Bhairav Asthapan, Brari Nambal, Babademb and Ganpatyar Temple in Habba Kadal.
Inspecting the drawings and details of works to be executed for renovation and development of Ziyarat Hazrat Sheikh Dawood RA, Batamaloo, the DC was informed that a DPR of Rs 91.33 lakh has been prepared for carrying various renovation works including construction of Pedestals, Ornamental Vertical posts, Conopy in the premises of the Shrine, Khatamband Ceiling, Window shutters and Calligraphic walnut wooden plates at the Shrine.
The DC directed the concerned officers to ensure all works in the DPR are carried out with visible impact while maintaining Architecture and Heritage of the Kashmir Valley. He further asked them to incorporate all necessary repairs and face lifting works in the project to give an aesthetic look to the Shrine.