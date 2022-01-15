DCCRK imparts training to MOs to strengthen health system at PCCCs

Speaking on the occasion, the Director Health Services Kashmir said that the training programme was organized to provide training to trainers in which 51 Medical officers of all the districts were selected who would impart training to other health care/ Frontline Workers in their districts.

The training programme was held to restart Panchayat Covid Care Centres where those covid patients shall be isolated who do not have adequate facilities available for home isolation. He said the officers were given training regarding covid testing, installation of oxygen concentrators, using oximeters besides monitoring temperature and other vital signs.