DCCRK organises sensitization programme | 'Adhere to Covid Appropriate Behaviour'

The Programme was attended by Incharge DCCRK, Tahir Ahmad Magray; Dr. TalatJabeen SSO/Epidemiologist Kashmir, President –Kashmir Creche& Day Care Association, Waseem; Chairman Oasis Groups of Schools, Aashiq Hussain Masoodi; Dr. RoufHusaain Rather; Dr.UmarNazir Public Health Experts from DCCRK, Dr. Shakira Incharge Covid-19 mitigation and control District Srinagar.

The programme was inaugurated by Tahir Ahmad Magray, Incharge DCCRK.

Speaking on the occasion, Magray emphasized the importance of offline education in the institutions, which came to halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that in-campus school education not only gives a two way communication between the child and the teacher but also helps in the personality development besides providing moral education to the students.

He also briefed about the repercussions of continuous online teaching mode which has brought not only screen dependency in children but has led to rise in many mental health issues in the children.

The highlights of the programme were the technical sessions conducted by Dr. Umar Nazir and Dr. Rouf Hussain Rather, Community Medicine Specialists, GMC Srinagar. Through their detailed PowerPoint Presentations, the Public Health Experts explained the ways and methods to maintain CAB and importance of vaccination of staff to contain the spread of virus at the campuses.

Teachers have to themselves be the role models regarding CAB and vaccination and encourage others influential people to be the messengers of CAB and vaccination in the society. Earlier President –Kashmir Creche& Day Care Association, Waseem in his welcome address appreciated the Divisional Administration’s efforts in Covid-19 mitigation and control measures in Kashmir division.

He also applauded the Incharge DCCRK and Epidemiologist Kashmir for their efforts in conducting sensitization programmes on CAB and vaccination for Principals of Creche/Day Care Schools of district Srinagar. And also assured full cooperation from their body to follow CAB and get the staff vaccinated for both the doses of Covid-19 vaccination as per schedule laid down by the government.