DDC Srinagar chairs DLIC meet, reviews implementation of TEJASWANI scheme

The meeting held threadbare deliberations on the implementation of Tejaswani scheme in the District and several cases of unemployed eligible female entrepreneurs of Srinagar district were brought before the Committee for approval.

The DDC after detailed review approved 10 cases of the eligible female entrepreneurs of Srinagar district under Tejaswani scheme.

Highlighting the importance of the scheme, the Chairman DLIC said "TEJASWINI" scheme is aimed to provide financial assistance to young women entrepreneurs for setting up profitable self-employment ventures suited to their skill and training aptitude. He said the purpose of the scheme is also to empower and encourage young women in the age group of 18 to 35 to start their business for income generation activities either in manufacturing, service, trading or small business to earn livelihood.

The DDC exhorted upon the Deputy Director Employment to screen the remaining applications and bring more progressive women entrepreneurs under the ambit of the scheme by disseminating awareness so that more and more aspiring women entrepreneurs are brought under the scheme so that they are benefited from the Government schemes.

The meeting was informed that beneficiaries under the TEJASWANI scheme under Mission Youth are provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs under the age group of 18 to 35 years to start their business. The beneficiaries are also provided 10% of the project cost by Mission Youth.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Deputy Director Employment, Mohammad Rauf, General Manager DIC, Srinagar, Hamida Akhtar, LDM, Abdul Majeed and officers from other concerned departments.