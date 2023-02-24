Death of juvenile at Budshah Nagar | 5 persons arrested

In a statement on the investigation in the death of Farhan Bashir of Budshah Nagar area here, police spokesperson in a statement said on February 15, Police Station Chanapora received an information that some shopkeepers in the area had apprehended some suspects from Sky Park, an under construction building.

Ít said upon this a police party rushed to the spot and found the shopkeepers had apprehended one juvenile (name withheld). “While questioning the locals,shopkeepers disclosed that four persons were found on the rooftop of the said building and the other three had fled away from the-spot. The building premises were searched by Police along with the locals /shopkeepers and one juvenile was found lying near the corner of the building in a critical condition. He was evacuated to hospital for treatment where doctors declared him brought dead. He was identified as Farhan Bashir Wani S/O Bashir Ahmad Wani R/O Iram Lane Budshah Nagar,” police said.