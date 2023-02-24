Death of juvenile at Budshah Nagar | 5 persons arrested

Srinagar, Feb 24: Police today said it arrested five persons for their “rash and negligent act” which caused the death of a juvenile at Budshah Nagar area here.
In a statement on the investigation in the death of Farhan Bashir of Budshah Nagar area here, police spokesperson in a statement said on February 15, Police Station Chanapora received an information that some shopkeepers in the area had apprehended some suspects from Sky Park, an under construction building.
Ít said upon this a police party rushed to the spot and found the shopkeepers had apprehended one juvenile (name withheld). “While questioning the locals,shopkeepers disclosed that four persons were found on the rooftop of the said building and the other three had fled away from the-spot. The building premises were searched by Police along with the locals /shopkeepers and one juvenile was found lying near the corner of the building in a critical condition. He was evacuated to hospital for treatment where doctors declared him brought dead. He was identified as Farhan Bashir Wani S/O Bashir Ahmad Wani R/O Iram Lane Budshah Nagar,” police said.
Consequently case FIR No.08/2023 U/S 304 IPC was registered and investigation taken up. During the course of investigation, the apprehended juvenile (name withheld) disclosed the names of other two juveniles (name withheld) who were also apprehended.
“The apprehended persons disclosed that they had gone inside the building in order to consume some contraband substance. They also disclosed that the shopkeepers along with the building owner had arrived inside the building, which made all of them flee in panic resulting in the fall of one among them. Accordingly, the building owner along with other shopkeepers namely (1) Sahil Ahmad S/O Mohd Subhan R/O Nowgam (2) Abdul Rashid Bhat S/O.Habib Ullah Bhat R/o Allochi Bagh (3) Ab Majeed Fufoo S/O Habib Ullah Fufoo R/O Mehboob Colony (4) Aijaz Ahmad S/O Gh Ahmad Farash R/o Mehboob Colony and (5) Mohd Yaseen S/O Ab Gani Khan R/o Pulwama were arrested for this rash and negligent act causing death of a juvenile,” police said.
“Moreover, the other three Juveniles in conflict with law (friends of the deceased) were also apprehended formally and were medically examined, where it came forth that all of them were under the influence of contraband substances. All the eight accused (including 3 juveniles in conflict with law) were produced before the Honble court of Law and necessary remand was obtained. Investigation in the case is in full swing and whole circumstances leading to death will be examined in detail.