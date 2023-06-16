Death of undertrial by co-prisoner inside Central Jail Srinagar in 2013 | HC orders 5 lakh compensation to family of deceased

“The fact that the respondent State has failed to properly manage the jail barracks and allowed condition of the same to deteriorate to such a level that a co-prisoner was able to take out a stone/brick from the wall, shows clear negligence and callousness on the part of the respondents (authorities)”, a bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar said and directed the government to pay the compensation to, Muhammad Ismail Shah, who was an undertrial in a murder case.

The authorities, the court said, have themselves admitted that the jail building was very old and the co-prisoner managed to take out a stone from the wall of the jail which he used as a weapon of attack upon the deceased.