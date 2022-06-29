Death of woman at Bemina | Family stages protest, demands probe

Srinagar, June 29: Scores of family members of a woman from the HMT area here staged a protest on Wednesday demanding probe into her death.
The family members including women assembled at Press Colony amid slogans demanding that “culprits be brought to justice.”
The family members alleged that their daughter was continuously harassed since her marriage at Bemina in 2014.
“On Monday we received news that she has died. She was healthy and they are claiming that it was a case of sudden death. It seems she has been murdered. We demand probe into the circumstances leading to her death,” said Feroza, a female member of the family.
The family members said that their daughter was childless and she was being harassed continuously due to the same.
“We appeal to the LG Administration to look into the matter and provide us justice,” said brother of the deceased woman.
SHO Batamaloo said that “we are awaiting medical reports to proceed with the investigation.”
“In this case, we have started proceedings as suspicious death under section 174 CRPC. As soon as the medical reports will be received, we will proceed accordingly with the case,” the SHO said.