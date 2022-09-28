DECEPTION AND DECEIT | Woman, who honey trapped men, arrested with 2 accomplices

All this came to the fore Wednesday when the J&K Police arrested the honey-trapping gang of three. A statement of J&K Police issued here said that on September 27, one person from Budgam lodged a written complaint at Police Station Shergarhi stating that some days back, he received a call from one woman (name withheld) and insisted to meet for some work.

“Accordingly, he met her near Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar. The woman took him to her room at Reck Chowk, Batamaloo, and started levelling false allegations against him inside the room. In the meantime, three other men (associates of the woman) forcibly entered the room and started making a video. Then she along with her accomplices started blackmailing him and he fell prey to a well-planned conspiracy of ‘sextortion’. In this regard, a case FIR No 76/2022 U/S 34, 384, 120-B, and 506 of IPC was registered at Police Station Shergarhi, and an investigation was set into motion,” a Police spokesman said in the statement.