DECEPTION AND DECEIT | Woman, who honey trapped men, arrested with 2 accomplices

Srinagar, Sep 28: Beware of the irresistible bait!
Ruse and subterfuge are all on full display with a woman posing as having feelings for a man and asking him to meet her. As soon as the two enter her room, the woman undresses and clings to the man while two of her accomplices enter the room and record the scene. The gang of three then blackmails the man into paying hefty sums in return for assurances that they would not circulate the video.
The man pays Rs 7 to 8 lakh but when the blackmail continues, he somehow gathers the courage to approach the Police. After a preliminary investigation, Police find that the man is a victim and had been honey-trapped.
This is not a script of a B-grade Hindi movie but a reality happening in Kashmir that used to be known as ‘Peer Vaer’.
All this came to the fore Wednesday when the J&K Police arrested the honey-trapping gang of three. A statement of J&K Police issued here said that on September 27, one person from Budgam lodged a written complaint at Police Station Shergarhi stating that some days back, he received a call from one woman (name withheld) and insisted to meet for some work.
“Accordingly, he met her near Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar. The woman took him to her room at Reck Chowk, Batamaloo, and started levelling false allegations against him inside the room. In the meantime, three other men (associates of the woman) forcibly entered the room and started making a video. Then she along with her accomplices started blackmailing him and he fell prey to a well-planned conspiracy of ‘sextortion’. In this regard, a case FIR No 76/2022 U/S 34, 384, 120-B, and 506 of IPC was registered at Police Station Shergarhi, and an investigation was set into motion,” a Police spokesman said in the statement.
“The three accused include the woman of Galwanpora, presently residing at Narkara, Budgam, and Jahangir Ahmad of Pethpohru, Handwara, and Aijaz Ahmad of Galwanpora, presently residing at Narkara, Budgam. The trio has been arrested in the instant case. There are some other victims of this gang and more arrests are expected in the instant case and investigation is going on,” the Police spokesman said.