Decry disallowing of Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid: Anjuman Auqaf

Srinagar, Jan 21: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar has decried move of authorities to disallow congregational prayers for 25th consecutive Friday.
In a statement, spokesperson Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid said, “state authorities today, once again for the 25th consecutive Friday, did not allow Muslims to perform mandatory Friday prayers at Jama Masjid Srinagar, the largest place of worship in Kashmir and the great centre of da’wah and preaching. We decry the move by the authorities.”
“Anjuman-e-Auqaf had taken all SOPs and precautionary measures in view of the growing Pandemic yet prayers were disallowed,” the statement added.