Decry disallowing of Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid: Anjuman Auqaf

Srinagar, Feb 4: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar has expressed dismay over disallowing of congregational Friday prayers at historic Jamia Masjid here.
“Again for the 27th consecutive Friday today, Jamia Masjid was shut down by the authorities for namizes to offer obligatory Friday prayers. This is violation of their fundamental right to practice religion,” Aunjuman Auqaf said in a statement.
“The Mimbar and Mehrab (pulpit) of the historic and central Jamia Masjid, the fountainhead of Islamic da’wah and preaching, continues to remain silent as Mirwaiz e Kashmir Mohammad Umar Farooq completes two and a half years of house detention. Mirwaiz is being forcibly prevented from fulfilling his traditional religious obligations and responsibilities as the Mirwaiz,” the statement added.
“Anjuman appeals to all people and religious institutions to ask the authorities in J&K to relent, and allow Friday prayers to be held in Jamia Masjid Srinagar and release Mirwaiz e Kashmir. Let Jamia Masjid once again reverberates with the name of Allah thanking him for his blessings,” the statement added.