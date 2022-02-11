Decry disallowing of Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid: Anjuman Auqaf

“It is the 28th consecutive Jummah Mubarak and the first ten days of the month of Rajab al-Murajab are also coming to an end. But the administration did not allow Muslims to perform important duties such as Friday prayers at the historic Central Jama Masjid Srinagar, the largest place of worship in Kashmir and the main centre of da’wah and preaching,” spokesperson of Anjuman Auqaf said in a statement.