Decry disallowing of Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid: Anjuman Auqaf
Srinagar, Feb 11: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid has decried move of authorities to disallow congregational Friday prayers at historic Jamia Masjid in Shaher-e-Khaas here.
“It is the 28th consecutive Jummah Mubarak and the first ten days of the month of Rajab al-Murajab are also coming to an end. But the administration did not allow Muslims to perform important duties such as Friday prayers at the historic Central Jama Masjid Srinagar, the largest place of worship in Kashmir and the main centre of da’wah and preaching,” spokesperson of Anjuman Auqaf said in a statement.
“As such the Mimbar Wa Mihraab of the Jama Masjid, which used to reverberate with Qaal Allah W Qaala Rasool (SAW) continued to be silent which is extremely unfortunate and condemnable,” the statement said.
“By doing so, the administration continues to hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims which is reprehensible in every respect,” it said.