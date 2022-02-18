Decry disallowing of Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid: Anjuman Auqaf

Srinagar, Feb 18: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar has expressed concern over disallowing of congregational Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid here.
“Authorities are preventing Muslims of Kashmir from performing important duties like Friday prayers at the historic Central Jama Masjid Srinagar for the 29th consecutive week, which is extremely regrettable and reprehensible,” Anjuman Auqaf said in a statement.
“It is incomprehensible that while the followers of all the religions across the world including Jammu and Kashmir are attending their respective religious places of worship and performing rituals why are the prayers being disallowed and stopped in the largest place of worship in Kashmir - the Jamia Masjid Srinagar which is a great centre and source of Islamic teachings,” it said.