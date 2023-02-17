Defunct RTC electric buses irk passengers in Srinagar

Locals said that they were expecting an addition to the fleet, but instead the defunct buses made their life inconvenient.

“There is not much public transport on roads and cabs are not sufficient that is why we wanted more buses. When the bus fleet was introduced a few years back, officials said more buses will be procured, but instead many are grounded. We appeal to authorities to enhance the service so that we don’t have to rely on expensive cabs and auto-rickshaws,” said Adil Bashir, a local. An official said that out of 20 buses, eight buses developed technical issues last year and were defunct. He said that around five buses have been fixed.