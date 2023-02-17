Defunct RTC electric buses irk passengers in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 17: Several buses among the electric fleet procured by J&K Road Transport Corporation (RTC) have been grounded since last year following technical issues causing inconvenience to passengers in the summer capital
The scarce public transport received when the fleet of 20 e-buses hit roads in Srinagar and made travel easier for passengers a few years ago. However, from last year, multiple e-buses have been rendered defunct causing inconvenience to people.
“These buses are plying on various routes in Srinagar and even in between districts. However, grounding of multiple buses causes inconvenience to passengers” said an official.
Locals said that they were expecting an addition to the fleet, but instead the defunct buses made their life inconvenient.
“There is not much public transport on roads and cabs are not sufficient that is why we wanted more buses. When the bus fleet was introduced a few years back, officials said more buses will be procured, but instead many are grounded. We appeal to authorities to enhance the service so that we don’t have to rely on expensive cabs and auto-rickshaws,” said Adil Bashir, a local. An official said that out of 20 buses, eight buses developed technical issues last year and were defunct. He said that around five buses have been fixed.
“There were expensive spare parts that had to be replaced in these buses, with each costing lakhs. We got some fixed, and soon other buses will also be fixed. So far, we are using ladies special buses to compensate,” he said.
Meanwhile, female passengers also said that they are facing problems due to unavailability of ladies buses.
“When the special buses meant for females are used for other purposes, where are we supposed to go? It has been a long time since we have been waiting for the resumption of these buses, but nothing has been done. Female passengers, especially students, are facing the brunt,” said a student.
While talking to Greater Kashmir, Habibullah Reshi, a senior officer from RTC, said that five buses out of eight have been fixed. He said that the rest will also be fixed soon.
“We will also resume the ladies’ special buses so that female passengers will not have any inconvenience,” he said.