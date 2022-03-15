Defunct smart-camera controlled traffic system leaves Srinagar frequently gridlocked

The defunct Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS) has irked commuters who said that this was resulting in frequent traffic gridlocks.

“The ATCS has been installed at all major junctions. We don’t see it working at any junction including Dalgate, Lalchowk, Hazratbal and other areas. The traffic jams in Srinagar due to the issue has created a lot of problems and the administration should make these traffic lights operational for streamlining the traffic,” said a commuter, Majid Wani.