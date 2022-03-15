Defunct smart-camera controlled traffic system leaves Srinagar frequently gridlocked

Srinagar, Mar 15: A defunct smart-camera controlled traffic system has resulted in frequent gridlocks in Srinagar city.
The defunct Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS) has irked commuters who said that this was resulting in frequent traffic gridlocks.
“The ATCS has been installed at all major junctions. We don’t see it working at any junction including Dalgate, Lalchowk, Hazratbal and other areas. The traffic jams in Srinagar due to the issue has created a lot of problems and the administration should make these traffic lights operational for streamlining the traffic,” said a commuter, Majid Wani.
An official said that the system was put in place for the smart management of the traffic while admitting that it is taking time to be made functional.
“The project which started a few years ago in Srinagar missed an earlier deadline in early 2020. This system is equipped with smart cameras and a state-of-the-art control room to monitor traffic and divert it to avoid traffic mess in the city,” added the official.
Officials said that Srinagar Municipal Corporation set up the ATCS in over 10 locations including City Centre Lal Chowk in the initial phase before rolling it out to other places.
“Later, over three dozen locations across Srinagar were equipped with a new system in phase two. These locations are mainly those which have a good traffic flow,” said the official.
SMC commissioner, Athar Aamir Khan, told Greater Kashmir that the work on the ATCS is nearly complete and the “system will start working as soon as the technical configuration is done.”
“This system is called ATCS and will be followed by an Intelligent Traffic lights System. ATCS needs to be configured to make it fully functional so that it can be controlled via a single control room. We are at the configuration and technical stage currently and as soon as that is completed we will start it. I will also talk to traffic authorities so that the system will be put in place without any delay,” Khan said. Officials said that there are around 66 junctions where these systems have been installed.