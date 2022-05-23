Defunct street lights in Babdemb pester locals, PDD cites 'lack of bidders'

Srinagar, May 22: People from Srinagar’s Bab Demb area have complained about the defunct streetlights in the area, which they say hampers movement of pedestrians here.
Decorated with expensive Khatambad wood and red cemented tiles, the Gateway to Downtown also known as Babul Iqbal was constructed in 2011 to beautify Shehr-e-Khaas. However, the LED lights installed in the Gate have become defunct for the past one year, locals say.
The government also laid pathways and built fountains along the Brari Nambal water body. “It would be good to stroll along the newly constructed pathways and fountains but not amid the darkness, especially when stray dogs have infested the area,” said a woman resident.
“This is a clear misuse of public money, many electric poles don’t even have lights fixed, just wires hanging,” said one Junaid Ahmad.
J&K Lakes Conservation And Management Authority (LCMA) which installed the street lights from Dawood Bridge to Khanyar, say they have paid Rs 14.5 lakhs to the Power Development Department (PDD) for installation of transformer and to electrically connect street lights and fountain in the area.
“The payment was made around five months ago, however, there has been no response from the PDD department,” informed a top official from the LCMA.
When asked, PDD’s Executive Engineer for the Khanyar area Salim Ali Mir claimed to have already installed a transformer that has cost them Rs 7 lakh.
However, he said “the illumination part which will cost between 2-3 lakhs is still pending and the department has done tendering for the purpose but till date no bidder has approached,” he informed.
“We will do a re-tendering now and hopefully get some bidders this time,” Mir added.