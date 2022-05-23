Defunct street lights in Babdemb pester locals, PDD cites 'lack of bidders'

Decorated with expensive Khatambad wood and red cemented tiles, the Gateway to Downtown also known as Babul Iqbal was constructed in 2011 to beautify Shehr-e-Khaas. However, the LED lights installed in the Gate have become defunct for the past one year, locals say.

The government also laid pathways and built fountains along the Brari Nambal water body. “It would be good to stroll along the newly constructed pathways and fountains but not amid the darkness, especially when stray dogs have infested the area,” said a woman resident.