Defunct streetlights irk Downtown residents

“It has been a long time now that these street lights are not working at scores of locations. It creates hurdles in walking at night. People in our localities have to use torches in evening. Downtown is the heart of Srinagar and authorities are paying no attention to its development,” said Azan Ahmed, a resident of Gojwara.

The residents said that despite installing new street lights in these areas, proper maintenance of street lights is not undertaken. “The authorities once install the lights and then show no care about maintenance. We hope authorities will look into it,” said another local.