Defunct traffic lights irk commuters in Srinagar

Commuters said that for years they have been waiting for the smart traffic light system to streamline the traffic movement. Commuters said that the SMC had installed ATCS at all major junctions. However, the system is not working at any junction including Zakura, Dalgate, Lal Chowk and Hazratbal.

“At most of the junctions, traffic is being managed manually despite installation of smart traffic lights. The long traffic jams in Srinagar have become a norm and defunct traffic lights are a major reason for that. It has been a long time since the traffic lights are installed but they are of no use as they are defunct at major junctions,” said Mushtaq Ali, a commuter.