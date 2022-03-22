Demise of Badur Mohi-ud-Din widely condoled

In a statement JKPCC spokesperson said former All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Rahul Gandhi wrote to Amreen Badre and conveyed deepest condolences on the passing away of her husband.

Rahul Gandhi in his letter expressed deep sorrow over the passing away of Badur Mohi-ud-Din and shared the grief with Amreen Badre, Taj Mohi-ud-Din and other members of the bereaved family.

Rahul Gandhi prayed for peace to departed soul and solace to bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.