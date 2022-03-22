Demise of Badur Mohi-ud-Din widely condoled

Srinagar, Mar 22: Demise of Badur Mohi-ud-Din son of late Brigadier Khuda Baksh of Noorani Colony Peerbagh has been widely condoled. He breathed his last on March 20.
Badur Mohi-ud-Din was the husband of J&K Pradesh Congress Committe vice president Amreen Badre and elder brother of former minister and senior Congress leader Taj Mohi-ud-Din.
In a statement JKPCC spokesperson said former All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Rahul Gandhi wrote to Amreen Badre and conveyed deepest condolences on the passing away of her husband.
Rahul Gandhi in his letter expressed deep sorrow over the passing away of Badur Mohi-ud-Din and shared the grief with Amreen Badre, Taj Mohi-ud-Din and other members of the bereaved family.
Rahul Gandhi prayed for peace to departed soul and solace to bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.
Meanwhile, JKPCC President led party delegation to Badur Mohi-ud-Din’s residence to convey condolences to Amreen Badre and Taj Mohi-ud-Din on behalf of rank and file of the party.
The delegation spent sometime with the family while prayed for eternal peace to departed soul. They also conveyed heartfelt condolences to bereaved family.
JKPCC President was accompanied by Bashir Ahmad Magrey, Surinder Singh Channi, G. N. Mir Lasjan, Abdul Gani Khan, Irfan Naqib, Mushtaq Ahmad Khanday, Umer Jaan and others.
The chaharum of the deceased will be held at Humhama graveyard, behind Police Station Humhama at 11 am on Wednesday, March 23.