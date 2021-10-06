Demolition drive at Lashkari Mohalla, DojiMohalla

Srinagar, Oct 6: The enforcement wing of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) today demolished several illegal constructions/ encroachments in the area of, LashkariMohalla, NFR &DojiMohalla.
The drive was conducted under the supervision of Enforcement Officers (Zone A& B), besides the revenue team of Tehsildar North.
During the drive several illegal constructions/ encroachments raised by the violators including one second storey, one temporary polythene stall/shop and two tin shops, tin wallings and one room were demolished.