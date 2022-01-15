Demolition drive conducted in city areas

Srinagar, Jan 15: The Enforcement Wing of Lake Conservation & Management Authority (LC&MA) on Saturday carried out a demolition drive in the areas of Nowhatta near Jamia Masjid, Nowpora, Shahdadbagh and Habak.
“During the demolition drive five illegal constructions were demolished including a shopping complex, two storey houses, shuttering for plinths at two places.
The shopping complex was demolished at Jamia Masjid Nowhatta in collaboration with the SMC Srinagar. During the drive the territorial police played a vital role in view of the Law and order situation. Meanwhile, two helpers/ watchers of LCMA were put under suspension for not reporting illegal constructions in the area of their responsibility,” LC&MA said in a statement.