Demolition drive held along Padshahi canal

Officials said the drive was conducted under the instructions of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir by the joint teams of Revenue department, Police Department, and Irrigation and Flood control Department.

“During the drive so far, more than 20 illegally raised constructions both Kaccha and Pacca where demolished and more than 1290 trees were felled down. Further the Irrigation and Flood control department retrieved 10 Kanals of land which was illegally occupied. More than 19 Kanals of government/kahcharai land was also retrieved by the Revenue authorities,” they said.

“The drive was resisted by some persons, which was successfully controlled by Jammu and Kashmir Police under the guidance of Executive Magistrate first class and SHO Zakura,” they said.

An official said the Irrigation and Flood Control department said the drive shall continue till the targets are fully achieved.