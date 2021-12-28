Srinagar
Demolition drive held at Baghwanpora, Nowshera
Srinagar, Dec 28: A special demolition drive was launched by J&K Lake Conservation & Management Authority (J&K LCMA) through its Enforcement Wing today in the areas of Nallabal Nowshera, Baghwanpora Lal Bazar and Nigeen near Madina Masjid.
The demolition team was also accompanied by the SHO Police Station Lal Bazar.
“During the demolition drive two plinths, one roofing/tress and one wall with block raised illegally by the violators were demolished on spot. There was also minor resistance from the assembled miscreants at different areas, however the demolition team remained on forefront and managed to demolish the illegally raised constructions,” LCMA said in a statement.