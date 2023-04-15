DEO Srinagar visits Polling Stations to review electoral registration
Srinagar, Apr 15: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who is also the District Election Officer, on Saturday visited various polling stations in Srinagar district to inspect the Special camps held under ongoing Special Summary Revision(SSR-2023).
The District Election Officer was accompanied by Deputy District Election Officer; Shakeel Hussain, Assistant Electoral Registration Officer, Moaen Azhar Kakroo and officials of District Election Authority Srinagar.
During the visit, the DEO inspected several polling stations in Lal Chowk-22 Assembly Constituency including polling station No. 15 Maisuma Bazar and Polling Station No. 17 Samandar Bagh in Girls Higher Secondary Kothibagh and Polling Station No.19-Chinar Bagh in S P College.