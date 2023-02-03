Srinagar

Department of Wildlife Protection organises function

Photo: Mubashir Khan/GK
Srinagar, Feb 3: The Department of Wildlife Protection (Wetlands Division Kashmir) celebrated World Wetland Day (WWD-2023) at three Ramsar sites under the administrative control of the Wildlife Protection Department in Kashmir valley viz. Hokersar, Shalabugh and Hygam Wetland Conservation Reserves on the theme ‘Wetland Restoration’.

To commemorate the event, a grand function was held by a contingent of Forest Protection Force Officials at Camping Ground ‘Hokersar Wetland Conservation Reserve’.

Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Qazi Sarwar unfurled the National Flag in presence of Rashid Yahya Nagash, Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir Region Srinagar and Ab. Rouf Zargar, Dy. Conservator of Forest/Wildlife.

