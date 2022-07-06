Departments directed to adopt online mechanism in Public Service Delivery in Srinagar

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the preparedness and directed all the concerned Sectoral, Zonal Officers of the line Departments to completely switch over to online mode in processing of cases for the public services for better monitoring and transparency with feedback from citizens. He stressed that services which have been made online should not be provided through offline mode so that people are not compelled to visit Government Offices needlessly.

The DC said Nodal Officers & Officials designated by the line Departments would be responsible for online services offered by their respective Departments. He also directed that all concerned Nodal officers & officials shall submit daily based reports/details of applications received by their Departments for online public services.