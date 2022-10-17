Deputy Mayor hits out at Srinagar Mayor’s allegations on JKNC

Srinagar, Oct 17: Deputy Mayor Parvaiz Qadri today accused Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu of promoting “corrupt practices.”
“From coercing officials to give illegal building permissions to execution of development works with the sole aim of filling the pockets of his workers posing as contractors, the SMC has lost crores of rupees in illegal practices. People are shocked to see skyscrapers coming up across the city, belonging to friends and workers without considering the Srinagar master plan and even big shopping complexes are coming up in residential areas,” said Qadri alleged.
Last week, in a sweeping attack on J&K National Conference (JKNC), Mattu had accused one of its senior leaders of “loot and plunder.”
“It is free for all. You just pay the bribe and build any structure anywhere in the city. There is no consideration for preservation of green space or water bodies,” Qadri alleged.
“Mattu is facing serious corruption charges as 50 developmental projects have been executed in deviation from rules to divert funds into the pockets of his blue-eyed contractors. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has found Mattu released payment for these projects just for the clearance of payments of contractors,” he said.
“The verification revealed that 50 works were executed on the direction of Mattu during Parliamentary Election-2019 without completing procedural formalities I.e; tendering as well as allotment/approval. All these projects were executed in and around Dal lake,,” Qadri quoted a letter written by the ACB to the Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department.
Qadri demanded an investigation into possibly the “multi-crore scam” in the SMC Srinagar which involves purchasing vehicles worth Rs 27.33 crore without any approval of the executive committee. “SMC is confined to some wards in Srinagar and it seems Mattu is Mayor of Hazratbal not of Srinagar,” Qadri added.