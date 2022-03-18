Despite 3-km new pipeline, Rehmatabad facing water crisis

A group of aggrieved residents said that after a prolonged persuasion, Water Works Division Srinagar invited tenders and allotted the laying of pipeline work in January 2021, in order to boost the water supply to the locality. However, laying of the pipeline has not yielded any results.

“While work on laying of 80 mm pipeline started after the road cut permission from the concerned R&B Division for a length of almost 3 kms. The connection was given from a 12 inch pipeline across the Bypass road near Hyderpora Flyover crossing,” said a resident. While elaborating on the issue, he said “the letter for necessary permission for road cut was written by Xen Water Works Division Srinagar to R&B National Highway division”.