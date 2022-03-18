Despite 3-km new pipeline, Rehmatabad facing water crisis

Srinagar, Mar 18: Inhabitants of Rehmatabad, Hyderpora have been at the receiving end of a severe water crisis as the authorities have failed to make a 3-kilometre long recently laid down pipeline operational.
A group of aggrieved residents said that after a prolonged persuasion, Water Works Division Srinagar invited tenders and allotted the laying of pipeline work in January 2021, in order to boost the water supply to the locality. However, laying of the pipeline has not yielded any results.
“While work on laying of 80 mm pipeline started after the road cut permission from the concerned R&B Division for a length of almost 3 kms. The connection was given from a 12 inch pipeline across the Bypass road near Hyderpora Flyover crossing,” said a resident. While elaborating on the issue, he said “the letter for necessary permission for road cut was written by Xen Water Works Division Srinagar to R&B National Highway division”.
“The Xen R&B National Highway framed an estimate of Rs 3.40 lakhs for restoration of the road cut after the pipe is laid. The Executive Engineer Water Works Division citing the details of MoU between CE R&B and CE PHE regarding the procedure to be adopted in such matters asked for permission to pave the way for the pipeline on the Bypass road while requesting the SE R&B Srinagar/Budgam Headquarter at Srinagar.”
The inhabitants said instead of granting permission, the SE asked the R&B division National Highway to submit an estimate for the construction of a conduit, which will pave the way for the pipeline and boost water supply to almost 100 households in the locality.
However, the residents say the SE is of the opinion that permission for road cut for laying of the 80 mm pipe cannot be granted till the conduit is constructed. “We are told this needs a huge amount of funds which has not been provided in any plan so far,” said another resident.
The inhabitants said supply of water cannot be stopped on such an excuse. The residents have appealed concerned Chief Engineer and SE for granting the necessary permission for road cut so that the new pipeline to Rehmatabad is made operational soon.