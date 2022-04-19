Despite ban, authorities sit on begging menace in Srinagar

“It is ironical that authorities have failed to enforce ban on begging in Srinagar,” said Abdul Hamid a commuter while pointing towards scores of beggars on Maulana Azad Road.

Scores of beggars throng busy spots like traffic signals, footpaths and religious places. “These beggars mostly non-locals in Kashmiri attire chase people and force them to pay alms. This is open loot and authorities are sitting as mute spectators,” said Aftab Ahmad a pedestrian at Batamaloo.