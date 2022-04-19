Despite ban, authorities sit on begging menace in Srinagar

Srinagar, Apr 18: Despite ban on begging, authorities have failed to enforce check on beggars in the summer capital.
In absence of regulation, hundreds of beggars throng busy spots in Srinagar causing inconvenience to people.
Invoking the Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Beggary Act,1960, the government in 2018 imposed ban on begging. An order issued in this regard by the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar had directed police to arrest any person found soliciting alms in public and at religious places or other private premises. The SSP Srinagar and Budgam were also asked to implement the order and report the number of such arrests on daily basis.
“It is ironical that authorities have failed to enforce ban on begging in Srinagar,” said Abdul Hamid a commuter while pointing towards scores of beggars on Maulana Azad Road.
Scores of beggars throng busy spots like traffic signals, footpaths and religious places. “These beggars mostly non-locals in Kashmiri attire chase people and force them to pay alms. This is open loot and authorities are sitting as mute spectators,” said Aftab Ahmad a pedestrian at Batamaloo.
Locals said there are many “professionally operated begging rackets” in Srinagar. A video recently went viral wherein a vehicle drops these beggars in different areas of Srinagar for begging. “Kashmiris always extend helping hand to those who are needy. But these beggars seem to be part of an organised group and camouflage themselves as Kashmiris,” said Ghulam Rasool a pedestrian at Lal Chowk where scores of beggars sit outside shops and bus stands.
Theses beggars are present in large number outside major shrines and masjids in Srinagar. “Begging menace has assumed serious ramifications in Srinagar especially Downtown areas. These beggars pester our customers and enter our shops. We appeal concerned authorities to check the menance,” said Nazir Ahmad Shah, Chairman Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee.