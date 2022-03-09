Despite ban, begging at public places goes unchecked in Srinagar

Scores of beggars have taken over busy spots in the city pestering people. Locals said that in 2018, the district administration had imposed a ban on begging around public and religious places.

“Ban of begging has not been imposed on ground yet. Places like traffic signals, footpaths, religious places are thronged with beggars. It has become a major issue and people are really pestered by it,” said Abdul Hamid a local while pointing towards dozens of beggar at Regal Chowk.