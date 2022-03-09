Despite ban, begging at public places goes unchecked in Srinagar

Srinagar, Mar 9: Failure of authorities to take measures for checking begging menace at public places in the summer capital despite ban is taking toll on people.
Scores of beggars have taken over busy spots in the city pestering people. Locals said that in 2018, the district administration had imposed a ban on begging around public and religious places.
“Ban of begging has not been imposed on ground yet. Places like traffic signals, footpaths, religious places are thronged with beggars. It has become a major issue and people are really pestered by it,” said Abdul Hamid a local while pointing towards dozens of beggar at Regal Chowk.
The locals said that along with genuinely needy people, professional beggars along with non-local minors have invaded public places in the summer capital. “If you deboard a cab and get your wallet out to pay fare, you will yourself surrounded by beggars. This happens at restaurants, petrol pumps and traffic signals,” said Mansoor Ahmed, an office goer.
Invoking the Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Beggary Act,1960, the government in 2018 imposed ban on begging. An order issued in this regard by the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar had directed police to arrest any person found soliciting alms in public and at religious places or other private premises.
The SSP Srinagar and Budgam were also asked to implement the order and report the number of such arrests on daily basis.
Traders in city centre said that the issue has not only defaced the public places but also hinders trade. Ajaz Shahdar, president of Kashmir Trade Alliance said that customers are annoyed with the issue. “There is a beggary racket operating in Srinagar. Non-local children also involved. We are going to take this up with the authorities. Whenever a customer enters our shops, they are followed by groups of beggars. It hampers our work. We are living amid Covid and all these beggars are without masks putting everyone at risk,” Shahdar said.
The locals said that occupied traffic signals and roadsides are filled with these beggars. “These beggars pose risk of accidents as they jump in front of vehicles and force commuters to pay money,” they said. They appealed the concerned authorities to look into the issue.
SMC Commissioner Ather Amir Khan said he will look into the issue. “I will check previous ban order on begging. I will call my joint commissioners and explore the provisions under the Municipal Corporation Act that can help to check the begging menace,” Khan said.