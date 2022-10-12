‘Destigmatise mental health concerns’

Addressing the inaugural session as chief guest, Prof Nilofer said advocacy and awareness are two important causes to be championed to tackle emerging mental health concerns and also to “de-stigmatise” mental health.

Underlining the significant role that the Department of Psychology could play in addressing the mental health concerns, Prof Nilofer called for an action-oriented roadmap from the department on initiatives which could be taken at the University-level to contribute in this societal endeavour.