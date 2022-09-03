Developmental Deliverables, GGI, ABDP, District Capex Budget

Srinagar, Sep 3: To review the sector-wise progress achieved under Developmental Deliverables, Good Governance Index (GGI), Aspirational Block Development Programme (ABDP) and District Capex Budget 2022-23 in the District, a meeting of all Sectoral, District Officers was today held under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here.
Besides, Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Zahoor Ahmad Mir and Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, the meeting was attended by all District/Sectoral Officers and other concerned.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a sector-wise appraisal from all Sectoral/District officers with regard to realisation of targets set under Developmental Deliverables to ascertain the achievements made so far in the District.
The DC also reviewed the Department wise performance under Good Governance Index and percentage achievements under various sectors including PHE, PWD, Health Education, PDD, I&FC, FCS&CA, Labour & Employment, Legal & Metrology, Social Welfare, Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, RDD, Forest and Housing & Urban Development Departments.
Addressing the meeting, the DC asked the officers to work with added zeal and dedication in a coordinated manner to achieve the targets in set timelines with tangible results on the ground. He directed them to redouble their efforts to ensure cent percent saturation of all the development works taken and deliverables with judicious utilisation of funds and maintaining quality of works. The DC stressed on proper monitoring and follow ups on all developmental deliverables.
With regard to implementation and progress made under Aspirational Block Development Programme (ABDP), the DC asked the concerned Departments to adopt best practices so as to get tangible results on ground in a time bound manner to ensure expeditious improvement in the Socio-Economic status of most backward Blocks across the District.
Reviewing the District Capex Budget 2022-23, the DC directed all the Departments to ensure 100 percent funds are utilised as per the allocated budget by implementing physical work on ground as per laid guidelines. During the meeting all the district officers highlighted sector wise targets and achievements through PowerPoint presentations.