Developmental roadmap set for Srinagar

Srinagar, May 9: In order to set the futuristic developmental roadmap based on parameters of Good Governance Index (GGI) and to identify the impact of various Governance interventions in the District, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad today chaired a meeting of the District/Sectoral Officers here.
During the meeting detailed deliberations were held on the sector-wise performance including Agriculture and allied Sectors, Industries & Commerce, Human Resource Development, Public Health, Public Infrastructure & Utilities, Economic Governance, Social Welfare & Development, Judicial & Public Security, Environment and Citizen-Centric Governance under GGI framework.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the Good Governance Index is a uniform tool to assess the status of Governance and the impact of various interventions of the Government in the larger public interest.
He asked the officers to analyse the last Good Governance Index to address the existing gaps and plan a strategy to bridge these gaps to achieve the desired results.
Expressing satisfaction over efforts of R&B, PDD, PHE and other Departments for achieving top rank in Public Infrastructure & Utilities sector under Good Governance Index release by Union Home Minister in January, 2022, the DC asked the officers of all line Departments to work with added zeal and dedication to further improvise the public delivery system by adopting Good Governance indicators.
The DC said that the performance of all Departments is now measurable as per the parameters of Good Governance Index on certain sectors and selected indicators, besides quantity and quality of every work is being monitored to check the performance to ensure efficient and prompt public delivery system.