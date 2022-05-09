Developmental roadmap set for Srinagar

During the meeting detailed deliberations were held on the sector-wise performance including Agriculture and allied Sectors, Industries & Commerce, Human Resource Development, Public Health, Public Infrastructure & Utilities, Economic Governance, Social Welfare & Development, Judicial & Public Security, Environment and Citizen-Centric Governance under GGI framework.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the Good Governance Index is a uniform tool to assess the status of Governance and the impact of various interventions of the Government in the larger public interest.