D&FCO seals 4 bakery shops in Srinagar

Srinagar, Apr 18: Taking strong note of the video that went viral on social media showing a worker of bakery unit kneading dough with his feet, the Drugs and Food Control Organisation (D&FCO) today launched a drive in the summer capital to check hygienic requirements of Food Safety and Standards.
“During the drive four bakery units which were found violating sanitary and hygienic requirements of Food Safety and Standards Act were instantly sealed. Already against two such units prohibition order stands issued. The drive shall continue in the coming days and it shall be ensured that the bakery and confectionary items available to the consumers are processed under hygienic conditions.Meanwhile, in case of any complaint, the consumers can dial toll free No. 104,” an official statement said.