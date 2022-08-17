DGP inaugurates Chemistry Lab, Lunch Hall at Police Public School Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 17: The Director General of Police Dilbag Singh today visited Police Public School, Bemina here where he inaugurated renovated Chemistry Lab and Lunch Hall of the school and also presided over a cultural progarmme “Aaan Baan Shaan of Tiranga” as a part of “Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign” organised by RPHQ, Central Kashmir Range.
ADGP Headquarters, M.K Sinha, DIG Central Kashmir Range, Sujit Kumar (administrative officer PPS), PWWA members Dr Archana Choudhary, Suma Singh, Senahal Sharma, Chitvan Wazir, Chairman We Care foundation, Sarwari, AIG (P&T), Gurinderpal Singh, Co JKAP 13th Bn Shamsher Hussain, Nodal officer Police Public School, SO to DIG CKR Sajad Bhat, staff/students of the Police Public School were present on the occasion.
The DGP while speaking on the occasion appreciated the performances of the students and the efforts of RPHQ, CKR for organising a wonderful programme. Complimenting the PPS students for their splendid performance in the 76th Independence Day parade, the DGP announced a reward for organizing a special picnic and party for the students. He appreciated the hard work of the principal/ teachers and management for making the institution what it is today. He also shared his school days' experience with the students. “Make books your friends; they will remain with you always” DGP advised students. He impressed upon the students to keep the schools and its surroundings clean.
The DGP said that proposals submitted by PWWA for betterment of the Police Public Schools have been approved on priority by PHQ. He said that teachers, management and Police headquarters have to work together to improve the growth of it further and make it the best institution of the valley where its teachers and students feel proud in introducing themselves as teachers or students of police public schools. The DGP also directed for preparing a Police Public School Tarana and School Band which he said would add more charm to the institution.
Advising the students to stay away from drugs, the DGP said that “Pakistan after facing the rejection of youth to its false and destructive propaganda is now continuously pushing drugs here with an intention to harm our younger generation. Drugs not only affect life individually but society as a whole,” he added.
Earlier, the DGP inaugurated, renovated Chemistry Lab, Lunch Hall of the school. The DGP visited all class rooms of the school and interacted with students and teachers. He also gave lectures on Geography and Mathematics to the class 11th and 10th students respectively. The DGP then inspected infrastructure and other facilities available in the school. Worth to mention that, the Chemistry lab of the PPS, Srinagar has been renovated with the support of We Care Foundation.
The DGP also presented the certificates and trophies to the teachers for their performance in different activities and the students for their performance in academics.
M.K Sinha, ADGP (Hqrs) PHQ in his address appreciated the hard work and efforts of Principal PPS Srinagar and her team for taking the school to the new heights. He emphasised upon the teachers that besides the teaching prescribed syllabus special focus has to be given on skill development, information and knowledge which he said would be more beneficial for the students in future.
In her welcome address, the principal Police Public School Snigdha Singh thanked the DGP and other dignitaries for gracing the occasion. She assured that the police public school is working with zeal and enthusiasm to make the police public school the best institution, a dream of DGP J&K who is also chief patron of the police public schools. She thanked PHQ for providing an additional transport facility in quick times.
The vote of thanks was presented by DIG Central Kashmir, Sujit Kumar. He expressed his gratitude to DGP and Chairperson PWWA Dr. Rubinder Kaur for their constant support and guidance.