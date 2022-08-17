DGP inaugurates Chemistry Lab, Lunch Hall at Police Public School Srinagar

ADGP Headquarters, M.K Sinha, DIG Central Kashmir Range, Sujit Kumar (administrative officer PPS), PWWA members Dr Archana Choudhary, Suma Singh, Senahal Sharma, Chitvan Wazir, Chairman We Care foundation, Sarwari, AIG (P&T), Gurinderpal Singh, Co JKAP 13th Bn Shamsher Hussain, Nodal officer Police Public School, SO to DIG CKR Sajad Bhat, staff/students of the Police Public School were present on the occasion.

The DGP while speaking on the occasion appreciated the performances of the students and the efforts of RPHQ, CKR for organising a wonderful programme. Complimenting the PPS students for their splendid performance in the 76th Independence Day parade, the DGP announced a reward for organizing a special picnic and party for the students. He appreciated the hard work of the principal/ teachers and management for making the institution what it is today. He also shared his school days' experience with the students. “Make books your friends; they will remain with you always” DGP advised students. He impressed upon the students to keep the schools and its surroundings clean.