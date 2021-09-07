DGP inaugurates e-office at PHQ

ADGsP, T. Namgyal, M.K Sinha, Danesh Rana, IGP (CIV) PHQ, Alok Kumar, AIsG of Police Headquarter and other senior officers were present at the launch function of e-office.

The DGP J&K while inaugurating the project said that Police Headquarters would also start working in online mode from today and added that it would improve efficiency in office working and service delivery mechanisms. He said that the project is aimed to improve productivity, quality and increase the transparency in working.

The DGP directed the officers to implement the e-office and make optimum use of the technology driven system to ensure quick disposal of the files. Various issues with regard to the functioning of e-office were also discussed on the occasion. He directed the officers to identify the areas which can be improved.

The move offices of J&K Police are in process of digitizing its office records and uploading. The e-Office system is an integrated file and records management system that allows employees to manage content, search for data internally and collaborate. It also enables the electronic movement and the tracking of files, and the archival and retrieval of data.

Police headquarters in order to make its employees familiar with the e-office working had organized special e-office handling workshops for the officers and official at PHQ, Srinagar and PHQ Jammu. The experts in the e-office were called for training the officers and official during these workshops.