DGP reviews ground situation in Srinagar

He also reviewed security and deployment arrangements. The DGP was accompanied by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, IGP CRPF Charu Sinha, DIG Central Kashmir, Amit Kumar, SSP Srinagar Sandeep Choudhary and other senior officers.

During the tour, the DGP visited Mominabad, Parimpora, Qamarwari, Eidgah, Soura, Lal Bazar, Molvi Stop, Dargah, Nishat and Hyderpora and interacted with the officers and Jawans of CAPF and J&K Police deployed on Law and order duties.

“DGP during the interaction complimented Police CRPF and SSB deployments for highly professional handling of ground situation over the last 5 days. He appreciated dedication and commitment of JK Police and other security forces for working day in and day out for the security of the people. He said that every measure enforced by JK Police and other security forces is aimed to safeguard the lives of the people and added that special restraint shown by police and security forces and very responsible conduct of the local people especially youth is highly appreciated,” police spokesperson said in a statement.

“The DGP said that during last over three decades JKP along with other security forces has been working for peace in Jammu and Kashmir. We have to enjoy life and liberties with a great sense of responsibility and not resort to any act which is violating law and affects peace and order adversely,” it said.

“J&k has already suffered death and destruction at the hands of enemies of peace & brotherhood and elements inimical to the interests of the people and the nation. We are moving on the path of peace and progress and have seen its dividends during the past few years. He said that we have to move forward together to strengthen peace identifying the enemies of peace and weaning out the mischievous elements strictly dealing with them under law,” the DGP said.

The senior officers of CAPF and Zonal SSP of Srinagar city briefed the DGP about their deployments and shared their experiences and said that markets are open, normal business activities is going on, traffic is playing normally and internet is being released.