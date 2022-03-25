DGP takes stock of security situation in Srinagar

Srinagar, Mar 25: The Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh today visited newly upgraded and established Police Stations in Srinagar and inspected the infrastructure and other facilities of these stations.
He reviewed security and deployment arrangements besides interacted with the Police and CRPF personnel posted in these establishments and also took stock of ground situation of Srinagar city.
The DGP was accompanied by Spl DGP CRPF Daljit Singh Chowdhary, IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, DIG CKR Sujit Kumar, DIG CRPF North Srinagar Randeep Singh Rana, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal and jurisdictional senior officers of Police and CRPF. The DGP visited Police Station Sangam Eidgah, Ahmed Nagar and Police Post Khimber in Srinagar.
DGP J&K during the interaction complimented Police and CRPF deployments for highly professional handling of ground situations. “He appreciated the dedication and commitment of JK Police and other security forces for working day in and day out for the security of the people. He said that every measure taken by JK Police and other security forces are aimed to safeguard the lives of the people,” police spokesperson said in a statement.
“We are moving fast on the path of establishing peace and progress and have seen its dividends. We have to move forward together to strengthen peaceful environment by identifying the enemies of peace and weeding out the mischievous elements strictly dealing with them under law,” the DGP said.
The DGP stressed “for adopting comprehensive counter measures to tackle terror crime incidents adding that protecting the lives of people is our utmost responsibility.”
He stressed for augmenting the security in vulnerable places to prevent any unfortunate incident. He directed the officers to further strengthen the communication within the ranks and augment the security grids in their respective areas for the safety and security of the people.
“All suspicious elements providing any kind of support to terrorist activities should be kept under radar to foil their attempts. Stringent action should be taken against the elements found involved in anti-peace activities,” DGP added.
The DGP stressed for community policing and said that it boosts public confidence which helps in fight against crime and social evils and added that the cooperation of people is absolutely contributing in strengthening the growing peace in J&K. Referring to the criminal activities, the DGP stressed upon the officers to brace up with a missionary spirit to fight against drug abuse and other social evils from the society. The senior officers briefed the DGP regarding the functioning and security plans of their respective areas.