DGP takes stock of security situation in Srinagar

DGP J&K during the interaction complimented Police and CRPF deployments for highly professional handling of ground situations. “He appreciated the dedication and commitment of JK Police and other security forces for working day in and day out for the security of the people. He said that every measure taken by JK Police and other security forces are aimed to safeguard the lives of the people,” police spokesperson said in a statement.

“We are moving fast on the path of establishing peace and progress and have seen its dividends. We have to move forward together to strengthen peaceful environment by identifying the enemies of peace and weeding out the mischievous elements strictly dealing with them under law,” the DGP said.