DGP visits Hazratbal, Lal Chowk areas

Interacting with Police and CRPF Jawans and officers, the DGP said that JK Police alongwith CRPF and other security forces have achieved good results on different fronts. He stressed for alertness and quick response to any incident and directed for joint deployment,patrolling and area domination for restricting the movement of anti-nation and anti-peace elements. The DGP said that due to well-planned and coordinated efforts of Police and security forces there is huge improvement in the overall security scenario of the UT.

Stressing quick response to the problems of the people, the DGP said that the grievances of the people have to be addressed genuinely on priority. He emphasized working in cooperation with the people to curb the crimes. The DGP also inspected the Police Station Ahmadnagar accommodation.