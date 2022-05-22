DGP visits Traffic Police Headquarters, Kothi Bagh Police Station

Srinagar, May 21: Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh visited Traffic Police Headquarters, Srinagar and Kothibagh Police Station to take stock of damages caused by fire incidents.
The DGP was accompanied by ADGP Traffic J&K T Namgyal, SP East Sahil Sangral and other concerned,jurisdictional officers of traffic headquarters and Srinagar East.
The DGP was apprised by officers about the cause of the fire and the details of the damages to property, equipments and records.
The DGP directed the officers to take all necessary steps to update records of these establishments. He directed for starting the work of renovating the gutted part of these buildings urgently and also emphasised that office work of the department and services provided to the people at these places should not get affected.
He impressed upon all the officers to take necessary measures that such incidents do not occur in future. He also directed the officers to revisit the security plans and check the drills and standard operating procedures regularly with regard to manmade and natural disasters of all the police establishments.
He impressed upon officers to fill the gaps if any on urgent basis and address the issues if found during the review of the drills and gadgets of the police establishments.
On May 18, Traffic Police Headquarters Srinagar top floor was partially damaged in a blaze which broke out in the wee hours. On May 20, fire broke out from the first floor of the Kothibagh Police Station.