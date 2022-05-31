'Dhaatu-Mitra Club' inaugurated at NIT Srinagar

Prof. Sehgal said this club will act as a platform for students wherein they can showcase their talent and skills to be professionals.

He emphasised that it is up to the members and students to advance the club by holding awareness workshops both on and off-campus. Such workshops will encourage students to think out of the box, Prof. Sehgal said.

Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said the metallurgical department is one of the oldest departments in the Institute and over the recent years it has grown tremendously.