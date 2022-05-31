'Dhaatu-Mitra Club' inaugurated at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar, May 31: Director National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal on Tuesday inaugurated the 'Dhaatu-Mitra Club' on the campus.
The Dhaatu-Mitra Club is a technical club affiliated with NIT Srinagar's Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Department. Its main aim is to raise awareness of the Metallurgy and Materials Engineering Department both on and off-campus.
The inaugural event was attended by prominent figures, including Kunal Saha, Secretary-General of the Indian Institute of Metals (IIM), and the event was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal.
Addressing the gathering in his key speech, Prof. Sehgal congratulated the staff and students for starting this robust initiative. He appreciated the organizers and stated that such activities are the need of the hour for the all-round development.
"I have also gone through its brochure and it appears a great idea to involve UG and PG students for raising awareness about the subject matter," he said.
Prof. Sehgal said this club will act as a platform for students wherein they can showcase their talent and skills to be professionals.
He emphasised that it is up to the members and students to advance the club by holding awareness workshops both on and off-campus. Such workshops will encourage students to think out of the box, Prof. Sehgal said.
Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said the metallurgical department is one of the oldest departments in the Institute and over the recent years it has grown tremendously.