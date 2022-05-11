Dheeraj Gupta visits traffic junctions

Srinagar, May 11: Principal Secretary to Government Housing and Urban Development Department Dheeraj Gupta today reviewed Adaptive Traffic Control Signal (ATCS)/ Traffic lighting poles at various junctions of Srinagar City.
Advisor to Government of J&K on Smart Cities and Chairman Sabarmati River front Development Corporation Keshav Verma along with Commissioner SMC Athar Amir Khan visited all the traffic junctions placed by SMC in Srinagar.
Chief Engineer SSCL, SSP traffic, Engineers of R&B and SMC were present on the occasion. On the occasion, directions were given for smooth regulation of traffic and expediting process of installing signages on the roads including Zebra Crossing and related signages for smooth flow of traffic and pedestrian movement.
“The concerned assured that all the grills acting as obstruction will be removed promptly. Work for installation of signages and other related works has already been started,” an official statement said.