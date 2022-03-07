DHSK begins week-long Geriatric Medicine workshop at JLNM Hospital

Srinagar, Mar 7: In compliance with the orders of Director Health Services, Kashmir, a week-long Geriatric Medicine training workshop for physicians and medical officers begins at JLNM Hospital.
The workshop was virtually inaugurated by Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Rather, Director Health Services Kashmir in presence of organising secretary Dr Zubair Saleem, Geriatric Consultant and other faculty and administration officers of JLNM Hospital.
The workshop is organised by Department of Geriatric Medicine, JLNM Hospital. The training is being attended by 30 doctors posted at district hospitals and various health centers of Kashmir division.
The workshop aims at providing recent advances in Geriatric Medicine, comprehensive evaluation of geriatric patients and the importance of health care of senior citizens.
In his welcome address, Dr Abdul Rouf, Medical Superintendent, JLNM Hospital emphasised on importance of Geriatric care.
Dr Bilquees Shah, Coordinator NBEMS and Dr Akhtar Ganai, Secretary Academics, DHSK and Dr Shahzada, HOD Medicine chaired the sessions.
Dr Nasir Shamas, Faculty NBEMS, Department of Internal Medicine, JLNM Hospital presented a paper on old age while Dr. Zubair spoke about the comprehensive evaluation of geriatric patients. The trainees are expected to establish Geriatric care units at their respective hospitals.